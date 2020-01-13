Man killed by trash compactor was making repairs before incident: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have identified the man who died in an industrial accident in northwest Houston.

Houston police say they responded to Corrugated Concepts and Packaging on Campbell and Genard Road Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found out the victim, 46-year-old Richard Bringer, was repairing a baler that had an oil leak before the incident. Police say that while Bringer was making the repairs, another employee did not see Bringer and turned on the baler. Bringer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police say there are no charges in this incident and an investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Workers dead after being overcome by fumes at chemical plant
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonman killedaccident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby taken in stolen car found shivering in cold 20 miles away
What Deshaun Watson had to say about Coach O'Brien after loss
Rain and storm chances return to the forecast
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Oscar nomination 2020 surprises: No Beyoncé, J.Lo, Frozen 2
Life-threatening flu case leaves 4-year-old girl blind: family
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Show More
Here's where you can meet these Astros players starting today
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Off-duty officer hit-and-killed while helping elderly woman
9 unique and fun ways to watch LSU vs Clemson from home
Texans didn't pull through, but the team is already looking ahead
More TOP STORIES News