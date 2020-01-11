Man killed by trash compacter in northwest Houston industrial accident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is confirmed dead in an industrial accident in northwest Houston.

Authorities responded to Corrugated Concepts and Packaging on Campbell and Genard Road Saturday morning.

Houston police say a man was inside a trash compactor that somehow turned on, killing him.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

RELATED: Workers dead after being overcome by fumes at chemical plant
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonman killedaccident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lubbock PD officer, firefighter killed during icy road accident
82-year-old Katy man sentenced after killing his wife's boyfriend
Terrified Spring homeowner hid closet during Friday's storms
Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home
High winds rip through Houston leaving damage in wake
Exploding transformers light up skies over Hobby Airport
At least 3 found dead in storm-damaged homes in Louisiana
Show More
Royal family to meet with Harry after 'Megxit' decision
'I didn't do it:' Accused killer A.J. Armstrong's story
High school student discovers new planet
Coast Guard ends search for person in water near Galveston
Neighbors in "cancer cluster" upset about new construction
More TOP STORIES News