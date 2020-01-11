Man killed by trash compacter in northwest Houston industrial accident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is confirmed dead in an industrial accident in northwest Houston.
Authorities responded to Corrugated Concepts and Packaging on Campbell and Genard Road Saturday morning.
Houston police say a man was inside a trash compactor that somehow turned on, killing him.
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim at this time.
