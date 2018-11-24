Man shot dead by police after Alabama mall shooting may not have been gunman

EMBED </>More Videos

1 teen dead after mall shooting in Alabama

HOOVER, Alabama --
Police say a man shot and killed by a police officer at an Alabama shopping mall was "likely" not the person who shot a teenager that evening.

Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, 21, was shot and killed by a police officer responding to the Thanksgiving night shooting that wounded an 18-year-old and 12-year-old.

Captain Gregg Rector said in a Friday news release that new evidence suggests that while Bradford "may have been involved in some aspect of the altercation, he likely did not fire the rounds that injured the 18-year-old victim."

Police said that an officer shot Bradford because he was seen "brandishing a handgun" while fleeing the scene.

Rector said they now believe that more than two individuals were involved in the altercation that started the shooting and a gunman is at large.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfatal shootingmallblack fridayu.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bob McNair, owner of Houston Texans, passes away at 81
Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash on I-45N
Firefighters uncover game room inside N. Harris Co. church
Suspect in custody after leading chase of up to 140 MPH
Bob McNair's impact in Houston goes beyond football
Texans players and NFL react to Bob McNair's passing
Bob McNair's medical history includes bout with leukemia
These custom license plates were rejected by Texas DMV
Show More
Don't even THINK about trying to get on a flight with these
10 Houston area farms for cutting your own Christmas tree
Texans fans 'shocked' over loss of Bob McNair
Last chance to visit Ren Fest this year
HO! HO! HO! 7 places to see Santa Claus for free
More News