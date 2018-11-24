Police say a man shot and killed by a police officer at an Alabama shopping mall was "likely" not the person who shot a teenager that evening.Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, 21, was shot and killed by a police officer responding to the Thanksgiving night shooting that wounded an 18-year-old and 12-year-old.Captain Gregg Rector said in a Friday news release that new evidence suggests that while Bradford "may have been involved in some aspect of the altercation, he likely did not fire the rounds that injured the 18-year-old victim."Police said that an officer shot Bradford because he was seen "brandishing a handgun" while fleeing the scene.Rector said they now believe that more than two individuals were involved in the altercation that started the shooting and a gunman is at large.