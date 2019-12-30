Man killed at popular lounge near downtown Houston: Authorities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed Sunday night in a shooting at a popular Fourth Ward night spot, authorities said.

It happened sometime after 8 p.m. at the Seaside Lounge in the 700 block of West Dallas St.

Houston police mounted a massive response to the restaurant, closing down nearby streets as they looked for answers.

Witnesses at the scene say there was an argument in the bar that carried out onto the street, where shots were fired.

They say the man got into his car after getting shot, hitting another car in the parking lot in the process.

One witness said a woman at the scene who claimed to be the victim's cousin performed CPR on him.

"I saw them put him in an ambulance, and then after that, that's when the cops were holding the cousin down, and she was just yelling at the cops, telling them, 'Hey, I could have saved his life. He had a pulse. You guys stopped me from what I was was doing,'" the witness said.

It wasn't known how many shots were fired or how many people were hit.

Police haven't identified the victim or a suspect.

