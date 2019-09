EMBED >More News Videos One man was shot to death and one woman is injured at scene of a house fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a house fire turned into a deadly shooting in north Houston.It happened on E. 35th Street near Arlington in Independence Heights around 10 a.m. Thursday.According to police and family, a man threw gasoline on the home and set it on fire.When the residents of the home ran outside, the suspect started stabbing a woman with broken glass. Police say an armed neighbor then shot the suspect.The man died on the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital.