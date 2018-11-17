Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating the death of a person who was hit by a vehicle early Saturday, officials said.

Officers found the male victim on Woodforest Boulevard around 10:50 a.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.


The incident is under investigation.
