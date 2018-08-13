Per @houstonpolice, an argument ended in a deadly shooting at apartment complex near 2900 Old Spanish Trail late last night pic.twitter.com/rlaLUAq35E — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) August 13, 2018

Suspects described as three black males. Car involved in shooting just towed away from the scene

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a parking garage in southwest Houston.Authorities say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in a parking garage at an apartment complex located at 2950 Old Spanish Trail and Grand Boulevard, near the Texas Medical Center.According to police, it all started with an argument involving three suspects and the two victims on the fourth floor of the parking garage.One man was shot and killed, and a second man was wounded.The second victim underwent surgery at the hospital. He's in critical condition.Several nurses who live at the complex performed CPR on the victims.The suspects got away in a four-door, gray car.A woman was sitting in a car with the two victims. Authorities say she is the girlfriend of the man who was killed.Investigators are working with her to get more information about the shooting.Family members who were still at the garage Monday morning tell ABC13 the victim was 21 years old.Police say the suspects do not live at the apartment complex. They don't know yet if the victims lived there.