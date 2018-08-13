SHOOTING

Argument leads to fatal shooting of man at apartment parking garage near Texas Medical Center

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was killed and another is in the hospital after a shooting inside a parking garage.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a parking garage in southwest Houston.


Authorities say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in a parking garage at an apartment complex located at 2950 Old Spanish Trail and Grand Boulevard, near the Texas Medical Center.

According to police, it all started with an argument involving three suspects and the two victims on the fourth floor of the parking garage.

One man was shot and killed, and a second man was wounded.

The second victim underwent surgery at the hospital. He's in critical condition.

Several nurses who live at the complex performed CPR on the victims.

The suspects got away in a four-door, gray car.


A woman was sitting in a car with the two victims. Authorities say she is the girlfriend of the man who was killed.

Investigators are working with her to get more information about the shooting.

Family members who were still at the garage Monday morning tell ABC13 the victim was 21 years old.

Police say the suspects do not live at the apartment complex. They don't know yet if the victims lived there.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Charly Edsitty is at the scene of a deadly double shooting inside a parking garage.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
1 person killed at music studio in N. Harris Co.
'End her suffering' - Husband killed wife and himself at hospital
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in Fifth Ward
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
More shooting
Top Stories
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Thieves smash church van into CVS Pharmacy and steal ATM
Woman's death blamed on infection from a dog lick
Fans line up as early as midnight for Texans open practice
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
Festival cuts ties with founder for sexual misconduct allegations
Show More
Teen charged with DUI after car plunged off ramp, killing 2
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on freeway
Mountain lion breaks into home and kills house cat
Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays the audio
African dust cloud haze returns
More News