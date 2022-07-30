1 killed, teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A drive-by shooting left one person killed and a teenager in critical condition in southwest Houston, according to police.

On Friday at about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 4400 Bugle Road.

Officers found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds upon arrival. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the mother of the man killed heard gunshots outside her home. When she came out, she found her son and their teenage neighbor shot in the front yard.

Investigators said the neighbors were hanging out in their yard when a vehicle drove by and opened fire multiple times shooting at cars and houses.

"We have a handful of pistol casings in the driveway, so our victims may have returned fire. We don't know that for a fact," HPD Officer Willkens said.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect(s).

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.