Man climbs over safety barrier, jumps to his death at Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. -- Authorities are trying to locate the body of a man who climbed over a safety barrier at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and apparently jumped to his death.

They say the 28-year-old visitor to the tourist spot on the Hualapai reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park jumped around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Grand Canyon West spokesman says a body recovery effort began Sunday morning.

Skywalk opened in 2007. It's a horseshoe-shaped glass walkway that juts about 70 feet over the canyon overlooking the Colorado River.

The vertical drop from the Skywalk is between 500 feet and 800 feet.

A Chinese tourist fell to his death in March when he stumbled while trying to take a photo close to Skywalk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonagrand canyondeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge calls death 'likely outcome' for suspected deputy killer
What you can do tonight to honor murdered Deputy Dhaliwal
ABC13's The Midday
"We're scared, we're saddened, we're upset:" Sheriff
Papa John's to donate profits to fallen deputy's family
Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Dhaliwal
How Deputy Dhaliwal changed lives of strangers
Show More
What to know about Sikhism, the faith of Deputy Dhaliwal
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
Video released from school bus driven by alleged drunk driver
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
THE 60: Oprah surprises students with $1M donation
More TOP STORIES News