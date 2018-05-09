EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1422683" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD removes naked man swimming in lake at Hermann Park.

One man tried to elude police in Austin by jumping in a lake.The incident happened on Sunday.Texas Department of Public Safety says one of their troopers was trying to stop the driver of a pickup truck when he took off.Other law enforcement agencies were called in for backup when the man jumped into the lake. Officers in an Austin Police Department boat located the man in the water, but he initially refused orders to get in the boat.After nearly 30 minutes, the man complied and police took him into custody.The man was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. It is not known what charges he will face.