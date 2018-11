Deputies say a man jaywalking was hit and killed after a driver of a commercial truck swerved to avoid another vehicle in north Harris County.It happened around 6 p.m. at 14300 Lee Road.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver of the truck stopped after the victim was hit."It's very difficult, and unfortunately we see a lot of this in our region in Harris County," Gonzalez said.Deputies have not identified the man who was hit.