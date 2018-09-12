ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION

Mark D'Amico, man involved in GoFundMe dispute, arrested on traffic warrant

EMBED </>More Videos

Man in GoFundMe case posts bail on traffic warrant. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 12, 2018.

MT. HOLLY, New Jersey --
A man involved in a dispute over a GoFundMe account started to raise money for a homeless good Samaritan is free on bail after being arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant.

Mark D'Amico, 39, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Monday by police in Florence Township, New Jersey and was taken to the Burlington County jail. He is now free after posting a $500 bail.

EMBED More News Videos

Man involved in GoFundMe dispute, arrested on traffic warrant. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on September 11, 2018.



The warrant stemmed from a traffic stop in October 2017, in which he was cited for allegedly driving with a suspended license, failing to turn in his license while suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a broken tail lamp.

D'Amico failed to go to court initially and was arrested in May 2018, police said. D'Amico posted bail but then failed to appear in court in July. A warrant was reissued, leading to Monday's arrest.

D'Amico and his girlfriend, Kate McClure, are under investigation after that good Samaritan, John Bobbitt, accused them of dipping into some of the $400,000 in online donations they raised for him.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina last week confirmed the criminal investigation into the couple, citing the "enormous" public interest in the case.

EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of the rise and fall of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe account: Chad Pradelli reports for Action News, September 10, 2018



Bobbitt sued the couple over mismanagement of the funds.

GoFundMe and the law firm representing Bobbitt issued a joint statement last week saying he would receive all the money raised for him. Chris Fallon, Bobbitt's attorney, earlier said he had gotten about $75,000 of the cash.

Ernest Badway, the attorney who had been representing D'Amico and McClure, has said Bobbitt got about $200,000.
EMBED More News Videos

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.



In a letter to the court that came to light on Monday, Badway said he and his firm would no longer be able to represent the couple in the civil case.

It's unclear if he will represent D'Amico and McClure in a possible criminal proceeding.

EMBED More News Videos

Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely. Watch this report from Action News at 5:30pm on September 10, 2018.

Last week, investigators seized a BMW and other items from the couple's Florence, New Jersey, property.

Badway said in his letter that all the couple's personal and business financial statements, along with jewelry and cash were seized in the official raid last week.

EMBED More News Videos

Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5pm on September 6, 2018.



The story goes back to 2017 when Bobbitt used $20 to help a stranded McClure get gas when her car ran out on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

As a way to help repay his kindness, McClure and D'Amico launched a GoFundMe page that brought in just over $400,000 in contributions.

The account, at first, led to appearances for Bobbitt and McClure on national TV programs, but turned into a dispute over the money.

EMBED More News Videos

Judge orders couple behind GoFundMe account for homeless man to appear in court. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on September 5, 2018.



D'Amico has said Bobbitt spent $25,000 in less than two weeks last year on drugs as well as paying for overdue legal bills and sending money to family. Bobbitt's attorney said last week Bobbitt was entering a residential program for drug treatment.

The couple also bought Bobbitt a camper with some of the cash and parked it on land McClure's family owns in New Jersey. But Bobbitt became homeless again after D'Amico told him in June he had to leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Action News Investigationtheftfundraiserhomelessnew jersey newsphiladelphia newsinstagram stories
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Homeless man suing couple over $400,000 GoFundMe campaign
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Homeless hero buys home with money from fundraiser
Homeless hero to get new home, dream truck, trust funds
$370K raised for homeless man who helped stranger
ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION
'Homeless hero' will receive full $400K, GoFundMe says
High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
Hidden camera investigation exposes theft at food pantry
Traffic stop caught on video sparks controversy
More Action News Investigation
Top Stories
More rain as Flash Flood Warning issued for coastal cities
Decreasing chance for tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico but rain still likely
FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Heavy downpours continue near coast
"Monster" Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas
Cajun Navy captain from Sugar Land headed to Hurr. Florence
Driver tries to run over people in Citycentre parking garage
Heavy rain could impact Houston road construction projects
Pope summons bishops for sex abuse prevention summit
Show More
What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real 7-foot Christmas tree
Police: Woman pretended to have firefighter husband for scam
DPS agent shot in hand while exchanging fire with suspect
Unsuspecting Houston residents robbed by fake Comcast workers
Thousands in Dobie HS booster club funds may have been misused
More News