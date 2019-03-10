Man reportedly involved in chase before being found shot to death in car: Deputies

More Videos

Deputies in Harris County are still on scene where a man was found dead inside his car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway at a scene on White Oak Bend Dr., where a man was found dead inside his car.

Deputies say they responded to a call of what was believed to be a deadly accident on White Oak Bend, but when they arrived they found the driver of a white pickup truck with a gunshot wound.

According to deputies, surveillance video shows the victim appeared to have been involved in some sort of chase before he was shot.

The victim died of his injuries and his vehicle was covered in bullet holes.

Deputies are still investigating and searching for the suspected shooter or shooters.
