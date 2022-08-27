1 man found shot after suspects open fire near an apartment complex in N. Harris County

Deputies say the suspects fled in an unknown vehicle after driving through the complex and opening fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are searching for the person accused of opening fire at an apartment complex that left one man injured in north Harris County.

At about 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, HCSO deputies responded to a shooting at the Timber Ridge Apartments at Aldine Bender Road and Surles Drive and found one man shot in the leg.

Deputies said the man was standing outside his unit on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle drove through the complex, opened fire, and struck him and another nearby car.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Neighbors at the complex tell ABC13 that they had to duck from the gunfire to avoid being injured.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.