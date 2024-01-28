Man shot, injured by suspect after fight outside hookah lounge in west Harris Co., deputies say

Suspect at large after shooting man at Katy area hookah lounge: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting and wounding a man outside of a hookah lounge in the Katy area on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened outside the business located in the 21800 block of the Katy Freeway near Mason Creek.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two men were involved in a dispute with one another in the parking lot.

Deputies said as the suspect drove off, he allegedly fired shots toward the other, striking him.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition and was flown via Life Flight to the hospital.

HCSO described the suspect's vehicle as a white Mercedes Benz.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.