West side officers are investigating a shooting at 11600 Vine Dale. Adult male shot in apparent drive by. 202 pic.twitter.com/l2maNus9T9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 11, 2018

One person has been injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, police said.Investigators were called to the scene on Vinedale Drive around 7:53 p.m. Sunday.According to police, the suspect was able to leave the scene in a vehicle.The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital.No other details have been released.