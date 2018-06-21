Man injured after jet ski explodes on lake

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina --
Wildlife officers say a 59-year-old man was injured when the jet ski he was riding exploded on a lake in North Carolina.

"He was blown into the air," a neighbor who witnessed the explosion told WSOC-TV.

Nearby residents said when they heard the explosion, they thought a tree had fallen on their home.

That neighbor, the 59-year-old man's son, and a landscaping crew were able to rescue him from the water.

"I sprinted out here and hopped the fence and just jumped right into the water to help him out," the neighbor said.

The injured man was then taken to Lake Norman Regional Hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"He was pretty confused and didn't remember getting on the jet ski or anything," the neighbor said.
Wildlife officers are investigating but believe a ventilation issue could be to blame.
