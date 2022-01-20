pedestrian struck

Man in wheelchair hit by HPD cruiser while crossing street in Spring Branch area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in a wheelchair is recovering from his injuries after he was struck by a Houston police cruiser.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 7700 block of Long Point Road.

According to HPD, the man rolled his wheelchair into the street, and the officer didn't see him until the last second.

HPD said the officer was traveling eastbound when he tried to avoid the man, but still managed to hit him.

The crash happened while heavy rain was falling in the area. Police said the man was not in a crosswalk.

The man suffered some scratches and was taken to the hospital. The officer was not injured.
