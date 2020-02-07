Man in motorized scooter dies after being hit in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in a motorized scooter died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Houston, according to police.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Bellaire Thursday night. They posted on Twitter saying the driver is being investigated for signs of intoxication.



The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.
