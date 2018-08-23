EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4041564" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man tried to get away from deputies in his red Kia Soul, but ended up in handcuffs less than 20 minutes later.

Deputies have arrested a man who led them on a high-speed chase up Highway 59 in a red Kia Soul.SkyEye13 was there when the suspect, who was wearing a J.J. Watt Texans jersey, was placed in the back of a Harris County Sheriff's patrol vehicle.The chase lasted for about 15 minutes and ended near Lake Houston Parkway, just north of Bush Intercontinental Airport.We do not know why deputies initially followed the suspect.Our crew counted at least nine patrol vehicles at the scene where the man was arrested.