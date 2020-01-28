Man in his 70s robbed of $1,900 and shot outside Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in his 70s was robbed and shot outside his home on Houston's south side.Police say the man was just arriving to his home on Dacca Drive off Highway 288 around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday when a gray truck pulled up.Two people got out of the truck, demanded money and shot the man in the hip, according to officials.Authorities say the robbers got away with about $1,900 in cash that the victim had on him. He's expected to be okay.Police would not say if he was targeted.