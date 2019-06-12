Man wearing Gucci scarf pistol-whips clerk during robbery at Houston gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the man seen on video covering his face with a Gucci scarf as he tries to rob a gas station.
He also pistol-whips the clerk.
Houston police just released video of the entire incident, which happened Monday, May 20 at the Shell on 7001 Gulf Freeway.
Around 8:20 a.m., the man walked into the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded money from the cash register. He also wanted money from the safe, but when the clerk told him she couldn't open it, he hit her in the head with the gun.
Police describe the suspect as a black man, wearing a black and white hoodie with "Jordan 23" on the front, black shorts, dark shoes and a white and red Gucci scarf with a red border.
He got away in what appeared to be a black or blue newer model Toyota or Nissan four-door sedan.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges or an arrest.
If you have any tips, you're urged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information anonymously online.
