Man in $400,000 GoFundMe dispute with homeless good Samaritan: Everything will be 'crystal clear'

EMBED </>More Videos

Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear.' Katherine Scott reports on September 18, 2018.

By
BURLINGTON, New Jersey --
The man who is part of a dispute with a homeless good Samaritan over a $400,000 GoFundMe account said everything will become "crystal clear."

Mark D'Amico, 39, was in traffic court on Tuesday morning in Burlington, New Jersey on motor vehicle violations unrelated to the GoFundMe case.

"We're letting the cops do their jobs right now. The investigators are investigating," he told Action News.

D'Amico said that because of an investigation, he couldn't say anything else about the GoFundMe case.



D'Amico was taken into custody last week on charges stemming from a traffic stop in October 2017. Police say he also failed to appear in court.

He is due back in court again next month.

D'Amico and his girlfriend, Kate McClure, are under investigation after that good Samaritan, John Bobbitt, accused them of dipping into some of the $400,000 in online donations they raised for him.
EMBED More News Videos

Man involved in GoFundMe dispute, arrested on traffic warrant. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on September 11, 2018.



Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina confirmed there was a criminal investigation into the couple.

Bobbitt sued the couple over mismanagement of the funds.

This all began in late 2017 when Bobbitt used $20 to help a stranded McClure get gas when her car ran out on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.



As a way to help repay his kindness, McClure and D'Amico launched that GoFundMe page.

The account, at first, led to appearances for Bobbitt and McClure on national TV programs, but turned into a dispute over the money.
EMBED More News Videos

Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5pm on September 6, 2018.



The total amount available would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees. Bobbitt said he received approximately $75,000 in cash, goods and services, and claims the couple took lavish vacations and made expensive purchases with the rest.

The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftfundraiserhomelessphiladelphia newsu.s. & worlddonationscharityNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Judge orders couple give GoFundMe donations to homeless man
SEARCH WARRANT: BMW seized from GoFundMe couple's home
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Top Stories
'We did it for kicks' 11 and 12-year-old robbery suspects beat man
Student arrested after gun found at Ball High School
Rice to offer free tuition to some students under new plan
Opening acts announced for George Strait at RodeoHouston 2019
Family looking for man who gave replica ring to girl who lost hers
Houston man already camped at Apple store for new iPhone
Homeowner shot by suspect who pretended to be cop, police say
Homeless man charged in stabbing death of ex-Iowa State golfer
Show More
'I couldn't hold on' - Mom describes how baby was swept away
Firefighters try to save hose in tug-of-war with firenado
Sugar Land residents say they face feral hog danger
Houston graduate handing out resumes on the street
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
More News