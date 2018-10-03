One of two bank robbery suspects wanted by the FBI donned a fake security uniform while shoving employees and customers to the ground inside a Tomball branch.The bureau said the takeover-style hold-up happened at around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Capital One Bank in the 19600 block of Tomball Parkway.According to investigators, the suspect in the uniform approached a teller and began a conversation with the worker. Right behind him, though, was the second suspect who went to a different teller, climbed over the counter and demanded money.Both suspects began shoving workers and customers to the ground. The robbers then escaped the bank to a vehicle.There were no injuries from the incident.The FBI described both suspects as black males in their 20s. Besides the uniformed robber, the second suspect was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark pants, a white hat and a long-hair wig.Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the men to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.