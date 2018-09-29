Man in custody as SWAT situation near downtown ends

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A SWAT scene near downtown Houston has ended after authorities say a man was threatening to commit suicide.
Police responded to reports of shots fired at 1411 Edwards near Houston Ave.
When officers arrived, a man said he was having problems with his roommate.
The suspect was spotted on the balcony screaming obscenities and waiving a handgun.
Officers were eventually able to talk to man down the balcony, and he was taken into custody.
Investigators told Eyewitness News that the man had cuts and bruises on his wrist.