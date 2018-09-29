Man in custody as SWAT situation near downtown ends

A SWAT scene near downtown Houston has ended after authorities say a man was threatening to commit suicide.Police responded to reports of shots fired at 1411 Edwards near Houston Ave.When officers arrived, a man said he was having problems with his roommate.The suspect was spotted on the balcony screaming obscenities and waiving a handgun.Officers were eventually able to talk to man down the balcony, and he was taken into custody.Investigators told Eyewitness News that the man had cuts and bruises on his wrist.