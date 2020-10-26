Man in custody after killing ex-wife's boyfriend in Missouri City, sheriff says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7361239" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A neighbor described the moments that he said shook him the morning of a deadly shooting involving a man, his ex-wife and the woman's new boyfriend.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing his ex-wife's boyfriend Monday in Missouri City is in custody.Matthew Jacobs turned himself in to the Missouri City Police Department, after someone drove him there, Sheriff Troy Nehls said.He will be charged with murder.The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Amethyst Isle Lane around 8:45 a.m.Nehls said that a woman and her boyfriend were heading home when the suspect, identified as Jacobs, was following behind them.Nehls said Jacobs started firing shots, causing the boyfriend, who was driving, to crash through the fence of a home in the cul-de-sac.The ex-wife was able to escape from the vehicle.However, her new boyfriend was still sitting in the driver's seat. Nehls said that's when Jacobs walked up to the vehicle and started shooting, killing the boyfriend."But the fact of the matter is we have a young male in his 30s that's deceased. And he was pretty much executed," Nehls said. "He walked right up to the window of that vehicle that went through that fence, and fired several rounds through that front passenger window. And then he walked off. Just walked off. Got back into his vehicle and left."Shortly before 11 a.m., authorities said they were looking for Jacobs, who was considered armed and dangerous.During an update about 45 minutes later, Nehls said Jacobs turned himself in at the advice of his attorney.One neighbor who heard the gunshots said he'd only moved to the area three weeks ago."I hear two shots simultaneously. Then I hear a scream. About 15 seconds pass by, and then I hear either three or four more shots, followed by another scream, and this one was a bit louder," said Sofian Sheikh. "A couple minutes later, I'm leaving for work, I'm at the exit of our neighborhood, and I just see cop cars swerving in and then a fire truck and ambulance, and I turn around and I'm like, 'No, that was not construction. Somebody got shot.'"Several schools in the area of the shooting scene were on lockout, including Ridge Point High School, Thornton Middle School, Baines Middle School, Scanlan Oaks Elementary School, Leonetti Elementary School, and Sienna Crossing Elementary School.They are no longer on lockout status. Under a lockout, which is different from a lockdown, the building is secured, moving all outdoor activities inside. The district notes that the doors are already locked.At one point, residents were also asked to stay inside their homes, but there is no longer a threat, Nehls said."I was kind of shocked because you try to move into the suburbs to kind of get away, but it just proves that no matter where you go, there's no short of crazy anywhere," said Sheikh.Nehls said this was a domestic situation, adding the killing marks the first homicide in Fort Bend County since January.If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for help.