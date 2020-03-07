Man in custody after he fired shot inside lobby of downtown Houston hotel

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man is in custody after firing a weapon in the lobby of a downtown Houston hotel, police said.



Houston police received a call saying there was an evacuation message from the Marriott Marquis after an armed person was spotted.

Around 10:55 p.m, the man fired a shot inside the lobby before running upstairs.

Residents in the hotel were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Officers are at the scene gathering more information.
