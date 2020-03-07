Man in custody after he fired shot inside lobby of downtown Houston hotel

HPD commanders, PIO responding to scene at a downtown Houston hotel at 1777 Walker Street. Preliminary information is about 10:55 p.m. a male fired a shot inside the lobby before fleeing upstairs. He is in custody. No reports of injuries. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man is in custody after firing a weapon in the lobby of a downtown Houston hotel, police said.Houston police received a call saying there was an evacuation message from the Marriott Marquis after an armed person was spotted.Around 10:55 p.m, the man fired a shot inside the lobby before running upstairs.Residents in the hotel were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.Officers are at the scene gathering more information.