Man in custody after 3 children found dead in apartment

Texas City Murder suspect: Gulf Fwy @ El Dorado. Taken into custody. Texas City PD enroute to scene #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 4, 2019

A man was arrested in Houston after police discovered the bodies of three young children and an injured woman at a Texas City apartment complex.Junaid Hashim Mehmood, 27, was arrested Thursday night near a restaurant on Gatebook at El Dorado on the southeast side.Officers said they were responding to a welfare check around 6:15 p.m. at the Pointe Ann Apartments. When they arrived on 10th Street North, they discovered the victims' bodies and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.Two of the victims are believed to be 2 and 5 years old. The third victim was an infant, police said.The woman was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where she is in stable condition and is being treated for her wounds.We do not know the cause of death of the children, or what led up to this tragic situation.