Man in custody after 15-year-old killed in 'violent' attack

An alleged teen killer is in custody in Utah. (KTRK)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTRK) --
A man was arrested after authorities say he is suspected of killing a 15-year-old girl.

Shaun French was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department for reportedly killing Baleigh Bagshaw.

Salt Lake City police say tips led them to Colorado where French had been stopped by police and taken into custody.

Formal charges have not been filed against French for the killing of Bagshaw.

Investigators say they will continue to look at all leads and tips in the case.

"He is the suspect at this time, but if we receive other information or other tips we will continue to follow any and all leads that come in on this case," said Sgt. Brandon Shearer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

According to court documents, French moved into the home Bagshaw shared with her older brother last February.

He was not living there at the time of the murder.

French is being held on a $500,000 bond.
