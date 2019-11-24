Man in critical condition after being shot by family member in NE Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times by a family member in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.Deputies responded to reports of a family disturbance on Crosswind Drive when they heard gunshots coming from an apartment complex.Deputies say they found a man shot twice in the leg and once in the stomach.Witnesses told deputies the man was shot by his uncle who fled the scene shortly after.Deputies are searching for the suspect.