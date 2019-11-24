Man in critical condition after being shot by family member in NE Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times by a family member in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to reports of a family disturbance on Crosswind Drive when they heard gunshots coming from an apartment complex.

Deputies say they found a man shot twice in the leg and once in the stomach.

Witnesses told deputies the man was shot by his uncle who fled the scene shortly after.

Deputies are searching for the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonman injuredshootingman shot
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people shot after fight breaks out at house party
Judge grants pre-trial release for Liberty Co. District Attorney
Memorial unveiled for victims of Texas Walmart mass shooting
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
$400 fajitas? Yeah, you read that right
Metallica's whiskey draws hundreds of fans
'I served my time': City Council candidate at center of legal battle says
Show More
Sunny & Mild Sunday....Moisture & rain returning next week
18-year-old suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
Pence works to reassure Kurdish allies in surprise Iraq visit
Exploding ammunition leads to firefighter injury in house fire
Explosion at Dippin' Dots ice cream factory leaves 4 injured
More TOP STORIES News