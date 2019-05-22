Man in BMW shoots 2 people in Mustang after fight at strip club in SW Houston: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men in a Ford Mustang were shot after a fight at a strip club carried over into the street with another group in a white BMW in southwest Houston.

The men were at Michael's International at 6440 Southwest Freeway when they got into the disagreement with a separate group of people.

When everyone left the club, they started arguing again.



Police say a person in the BMW shot the two people in the silver Mustang, possibly on the Southwest Freeway.

But when authorities arrived at the intersection of the freeway feeder road at Beechnut, they found the Mustang. That driver was grazed.

His passenger was shot in the head twice and is in critical condition.

The shooter's car is described as a white, 2-door BMW with a model year between 2014-2016.



It does not appear that the men in the silver Mustang fired back.

