Driver of stolen vehicle that led Houston Police on a chase dies after impaled into metal fence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly car crash that stemmed from a car chase that ended at 10600 Hirsch Road on Monday.

HPD northeast patrol officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit with gray Honda Accord that was reported stolen.

Amid the chase, officials say the Honda left the roadway and drove into a metal fence of a business on the east side of the street.

The man driving the vehicle was impaled with the fence

The driver and the man in the passenger seat were transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to a hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.

The identity of the driver is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

This is an ongoing HPD investigation.