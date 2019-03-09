Man shares near-death experience to get county to fix driveway

A man is hoping that by sharing his near-death experience, the county finally gets to work on his driveway.Philip Deny was working outside of his Tennessee home when he fell into the thick, cold mud.Within minutes, Deny went from waist deep to chest deep mud, it took first responders about three hours to free him."I could have died. I could have sunk above my head, and they wouldn't have gotten me out of that," Deny said. "Like I said, it took seven to eight men just to pull me out of that."Deny said he had to be treated for hypothermia. He also added that the community can do most of the driveway work, but they just need some help.