Pedestrian hit on I-45 Gulf Fwy was trying to cross freeway, police say

By
WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say the pedestrian hit on I-45 Gulf Freeway at Bay Area Blvd. was trying to cross the main lanes.

Traffic was brought to a standstill after the highway was shut down for several hours Tuesday morning due to the crash.

Webster police say they responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit between West Bay Area Blvd and El Dorado Blvd.

The crash caused massive delays for commuters trying to make their way north from places like League City, Texas City, and Dickinson.

According to police, the man is currently in surgery at HCA Clear Lake Hospital and is reportedly in critical condition. Officials are still working to confirm his identity and are working to find out why it as attempting to cross the freeway.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen who fled after 5-year-old sister was shot turns himself in
Houston-area Margaritaville resort now hiring!
Driver shot in face brings dying passenger to LBJ Hospital
Here's when freezing weather returns to Houston
MAC Cosmetics releasing another Selena makeup collection
Altuve booed and hit by pitch during his spring training debut
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns today
Show More
Houston Rodeo Trail Riders: Everything you need to know
How you can fight back against hackers this year
13 Investigates delayed public housing inspections
This Texas-sized castle has a moat, dungeon and 3,000 lb. drawbridge!
Driver killed in crash had been at bar earlier, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News