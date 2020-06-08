Man killed after falling off pickup and getting run over by car in Fort Bend Co.

Deputies in Fort Bend County are searching for multiple people after a man was hit and killed overnight.Authorities say it happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 6 and Bissonnet. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, a man was riding in the back of a pickup when he fell and was then hit by a second car.Deputies say the truck the man fell out of did not stop and neither did the driver of the car who hit him.Anyone with information on this is urged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.