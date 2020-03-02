Man killed in front of his family while chasing stolen truck, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a suspect in connection with the death of a family man who was hit-and-killed while trying to recover his stolen truck.

Officers were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. Sunday to a call of a citizen following a suspect on the East Freeway and 610.

The victim involved reportedly saw his truck being taken from a nearby apartment complex. Police say he and his family got into another car and went after the stolen truck.

At some point during the chase, the family managed to get the suspect to stop. The man tried to grab ahold of the truck door but the suspect sped off and the victim was thrown.

The suspect crashed the stolen truck not far away from the scene through the Historic Evergreen Cemetery before running away.

Police say there could be more than one suspect involved but they have not been found.

