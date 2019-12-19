Man dies after getting hit by car while trying to pick up opossum

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who police say tried to pick up an opossum from a northwest Houston sidewalk has died nearly a week after being hit by a car.

The 54-year-old was walking in the 8900 block of North Houston Rosslyn Road on Thursday, Dec. 12 when he lost his balance and fell into the street. That's when he was struck by a gray Pontiac G8, according to a statement from Houston police.

The man encountered the animal just before he fell, police said. The opossum tried to bite the man during the incident.

Houston police said the man was intoxicated when it happened. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died Wednesday.

The driver of the Pontiac was questioned and released.

The man's identity has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Opossums are the only pouched animals, known as marsupials, found in North America, according to the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. They're known to be active only at night and are solitary animals.

