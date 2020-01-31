Man handcuffed when he stole Pasadena police SUV

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in handcuffs managed to steal a Pasadena Police Department SUV Friday morning, officials said.

Police told ABC13 it happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Highway 225 and Shaver during a traffic stop, where an officer discovered the vehicle he had pulled over was stolen.

The man inside the vehicle was arrested, handcuffed, and placed in the back of the patrol SUV.

Somehow, the suspect was able to climb into the front of the SUV and drive away in it.

He then led authorities on a 30-minute chase that ended when the suspect ran over railroad tracks off Highway 288 and the South Loop.

He wrecked the vehicle and ran off, but police found him and arrested him.

A security guard at nearby business saw the whole thing.

"I was in the guard shack, and suddenly, I heard a lot of noise from the sirens on the police cars, and I heard a lot of noise when I saw the police car jump the tracks," said security guard Rosendo De Luna.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadena
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot, man unaccounted for in house fire in El Campo
Man found shot to death in Fiesta parking lot
A homeless Houstonian died every 3 days in 2019
Houston rapper arrested while driving with a gallon of lean
Sunshine returns today, major weather change next week
Groundhog Day: Whether we'll see early spring or long winter
Trial underway for custody of Maleah Davis' brother
Show More
Driver dies after hitting pole during police chase in N. Houston
Mother of all traffic jams coming this weekend to West Loop at 59
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
Mother speaks out three years after her 8-year-old's murder
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News