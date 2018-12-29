Man gropes 4-year-old girl, threatens to shoot mother on train

Police are searching for the man who groped a 4-year-old girl on a subway train in the Bronx Thursday.

NEW YORK --
Police are searching for the man who groped a 4-year-old girl on a subway train in New YorkThursday.

Officials said a 33-year-old woman and her young daughter were riding on a train when the suspect boarded.

The mother told the girl to sit down, and that's when she said the suspect slid his hand under daughter's rear.

When the mother confronted him, he threatened to shoot her.

She recorded video of the suspect, then took her child and moved to another train car.

Police described the suspect as a black man who is approximately 6 feet tall with dreadlocks, a beard and a medium build. He was last seen wearing green overcoat, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.
