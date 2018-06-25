BODY FOUND

Man goes over waterfall and dies trying to save his dog in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Man dies trying to save his dog at NC waterfall (WTVD)

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina --
Authorities found a man who died going over a waterfall while trying to save his dog.

The body of John Shaffer, 42, of Charleston, S.C., was recovered Saturday afternoon at Rainbow Falls, WLOS reported.

On Saturday morning, Shaffer jumped into the water to rescue his dog. He struggled to get out of the water and was carried over the falls.

The dog has not been recovered yet.

Gorges State Park was closed during the recovery of Shaffer's body, but has since reopened.

Lake Toxaway Fire and Rescue Chief Carmon West said this is the first incident at Rainbow Falls since 24-year-old Georgia news anchor Taylor Terrell was swept over the falls in 2016.

News anchor dies in NC
Authorities are investigating after a morning news anchor from Georgia plunged 160 feet to her death from a waterfall in the mountains of western North Carolina.


U.S. Forest officials say the best way to enjoy a waterfall is at a safe distance.

Authorities also advise to never play in the water above a waterfall because rocks can be slippery and it can be easy to lose balance with bare feet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fallsnatureu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BODY FOUND
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
What we know about the Watts family and the killings
Decomposing head and body found near tracks in Rosenberg
Decomposing body found inside column outside supermarket
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
More body found
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News