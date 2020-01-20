Man arrested for trashing Bloomingdale's cosmetics department

NORWALK, Connecticut -- A violent rampage caught on surveillance camera shows a man destroying display counters and assaulting a security guard inside a Bloomingdale's in Connecticut.Authorities say Justin Gilbertie caused more than $100,000 in damage during the rampage on Tuesday.Authorities say Gilbertie entered the cosmetics department and started knocking down items and smashing display units.One of the security guards confronted Gilbertie, who allegedly punched the guard and continued to throw products.Another security guard attempted to pepper spray Gilbertie, but officials say it did little to stop the rampage.When officers arrived, they were able to restrain Gilbertie after a brief struggle.He is charged with two counts of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and breach of peace.Officers say that a security guard and another person suffered minor injuries.