Man arrested for trashing Bloomingdale's cosmetics department

NORWALK, Connecticut -- A violent rampage caught on surveillance camera shows a man destroying display counters and assaulting a security guard inside a Bloomingdale's in Connecticut.

Authorities say Justin Gilbertie caused more than $100,000 in damage during the rampage on Tuesday.

Authorities say Gilbertie entered the cosmetics department and started knocking down items and smashing display units.

One of the security guards confronted Gilbertie, who allegedly punched the guard and continued to throw products.

Another security guard attempted to pepper spray Gilbertie, but officials say it did little to stop the rampage.

When officers arrived, they were able to restrain Gilbertie after a brief struggle.

SEE ALSO: Delivery driver caught on camera running over package repeatedly, destroying it

He is charged with two counts of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and breach of peace.

Officers say that a security guard and another person suffered minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutassaultabc7ny instagrambloomingdale'su.s. & worldviolencepepper spray
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston business owner allegedly shot to death by wife
Gun believed to be used in student's shooting death found
Houston Texans defensive coordinator not returning: ESPN
Spec's partners with Drizly alcohol delivery service
15-year-old with autism killed in arson, police say
George Foreman leads MLK parade in downtown Houston
Sunny and cool for MLK Day, more rain midweek
Show More
Alex Bregman meets boy with autism who invited him to party
Inmate accused of killing convicted child molester during attack
Traffic returns to all lanes on I-10 San Jacinto River bridge
EaDo has endless nightlife choices for all
Carlos Correa to send supplies to Puerto Rico quake victims
More TOP STORIES News