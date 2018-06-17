A man walked into a public area in Washington State and began hurling racial slurs and obscenities at a black manKeoke Silvano was walking by and saw what was happening and pulled out his cell phone."Just as a photographer, my instinct is to document. So I pulled out my cell phone and started recording," said Silvano.What he recorded was Steven Jay Watts, 35, yelling at the black man a series of racial slurs. Then, he turns on Silvano, who is Filipino."The main thing is if something happened either to myself or the gentleman sitting here, I would have some sort of living document of what was happening," said Silvano."No cameras (remark deleted)! I run this country!" yelled Watts.The video showing Watts going off on his racial tangent has gone viral.During a court appearance, the judge expressed concern, since Watts' criminal record was lengthy and included 4 assault convictions.Watts has been charged with harassment and obstruction. He has pleaded not guilty.