New Jersey man sentenced to 30 years for strangling female friend to death

EMBED </>More Videos

February 10, 2017: A man is now under arrest, accused of killing a Lumberton, New Jersey woman inside her own home last year. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 10, 2017.

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey --
A New Jersey judge sentenced William Gennett to 30 years in prison for strangling a female friend to death.

WPVI says William Gennett will not be eligible to seek parole under the sentence imposed Thursday. He had been convicted in June on murder and stalking charges.

Burlington County prosecutors said the 55-year-old man and 45-year-old Shannon O'Rourke were friends, but Gennett was using a cellphone app that allowed him to track her whereabouts without her knowledge.

According to court document, Gennett killed O'Rourke in July 2016 in her home when she rejected his attempts to turn their friendship into a romantic relationship.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderstranglingNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man arrested for Lumberton woman's strangling death
Top Stories
Disaster declaration issued for SE Texas, including Houston
Constant rainfall flooding streets again in Galveston
Hurricane Florence claims lives of 3, including a mother and baby
Police: Man stabs family cat while 4-year-old fires AK-47
Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke to face off in 3 debates
Man allegedly caught exposing himself to girl at Family Dollar
WATCH LIVE: At least four killed in Florence's wake
North Carolina TV station evacuates because of rising water
Show More
'I'm not cut;' Storm debris hits ABC13 Ted Oberg during live shot
Ted Oberg reports in the center of Hurricane Florence
People trapped on roofs and in attics as Florence batters NC
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Man charged with killing 16-year-old in north Houston
More News