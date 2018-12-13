EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=602566" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputy constables are still working out details of what happened, but one man is dead and another is in custody

A man convicted of stabbing a stranger 140 times and killing him will spend 25 years in prison for the murder.Ryan Whitaker, 48, was convicted Tuesday night for the crime, which happened in April 2015 as the victim, Anthony Kincaid, washed his truck in the driveway of his Humble home.Deputies saw Whitaker attacking Kincaid as they arrived at the home in the 8800 block of Orchard Ridge Lane.Authorities say Whitaker had the knife as he straddled Kincaid, who was lying face down in the grass.Whitaker later confessed to stabbing Kincaid out of anger and tried to perform a method of execution described as a "Colombian necktie." He did not know Kincaid.According to the medical examiner, Kincaid was stabbed 140 times. All but 10 of those stab wounds were found in his head and neck.This was the third time prosecutors tried Kincaid after his previous trials ended with hung juries."It was important for us to try this case again because the victim and his family deserve closure and justice," Assistant District Attorney Keaton Forcht said. "We respect the court's decision and stand with the family in sharing their satisfaction on this outcome."