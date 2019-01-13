Man found stabbed to death at apartment complex in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities confirm a man was found stabbed to death at an apartment complex on 116 E. Edgebrook in southeast Houston.

The incident occurred at the Arlington Place Apartments.


Homicide units are investigating the scene.


ABC13 reporter Charly Edsitty will provide updates as details become available.

