Man found stabbed to death at apartment complex in Southeast Houston

Homicide investigators are responding to 116 E. Edgebrook Dr. where a male was found shot and killed in an apartment complex. CC1 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 13, 2019

Authorities confirm a man was found stabbed to death at an apartment complex on 116 E. Edgebrook in southeast Houston.The incident occurred at the Arlington Place Apartments.Homicide units are investigating the scene.