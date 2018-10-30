Police searching for suspect after man found shot to death on sidewalk in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for the person accused of shooting a man to death outside of his home in Pasadena.

Pasadena police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Wafer just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Nicolas Bautista, 37, was found on the sidewalk in front of his home with a single gunshot wound.

According to witnesses, Bautista was outside of his home when a man with a shotgun confronted him.

Police say after the two men had a brief conversation in Spanish, the suspect shot his weapon one time and drove away in a car with aftermarket wheels and a paper registration in the back window.

Bautista was transported to the Bayshore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Suspect Description:
Hispanic male wearing dark pants, gray t-shirt, baseball cap, and driving a Ford F-150 four-door truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. MacGregor at 713-475-7891.
