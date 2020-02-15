HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the middle of the road Friday night.
Houston police found the body on North Main near East 44th just before 10 p.m.
Authorities found multiple shell casings next to the body, but they have little else information to go on.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.
Man found shot to death in middle of street in north Houston
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More