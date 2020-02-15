Man found shot to death in middle of street in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the middle of the road Friday night.

Houston police found the body on North Main near East 44th just before 10 p.m.

Authorities found multiple shell casings next to the body, but they have little else information to go on.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News