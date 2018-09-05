A violent crash is now a murder investigation after police in Prairie View found a driver dead from a gunshot wound.Authorities responded to a crash at the corner of University Drive and Ownes Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.Officials say a man in a pickup truck was on Dooley Street when he crossed over University, went airborne and crashed in a Subway parking lot.He slammed into another parked truck, a minivan and a store. When officers arrived, they realized the driver had been shot to death.Police found a Prairie View A&M student ID on the driver and a campus parking pass in the truck. However, they have not confirmed whether the person is a student at the university.Authorities tell Eyewitness News there were two other men in the truck who ran off after the crash.They have not been caught.A woman was inside the minivan that was hit. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Texas Rangers have been called to help with the investigation.