Man found shot to death inside truck after crashing near Prairie View A&M

Police found a man fatally shot inside a truck im Prairie View.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
A violent crash is now a murder investigation after police in Prairie View found a driver dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities responded to a crash at the corner of University Drive and Ownes Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a man in a pickup truck was on Dooley Street when he crossed over University, went airborne and crashed in a Subway parking lot.

He slammed into another parked truck, a minivan and a store. When officers arrived, they realized the driver had been shot to death.

Police found a Prairie View A&M student ID on the driver and a campus parking pass in the truck. However, they have not confirmed whether the person is a student at the university.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News there were two other men in the truck who ran off after the crash.

They have not been caught.

A woman was inside the minivan that was hit. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Texas Rangers have been called to help with the investigation.

