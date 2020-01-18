Man found shot to death inside apartment in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man to death inside his apartment in west Houston Saturday morning.

Houston police responded to the Tanglewood Apartments located at 7510 Burgoyne Road after reports of an unconscious man.

Police say the man's friends went by his apartment Friday night, noticed his apartment door unlocked and went inside.

They found the man unconscious on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe someone may have searched the man's apartment, but they're not sure if anything was taken.

Investigators are searching surveillance cameras in the area for any clues.

Anyone with information is urged to call Houston Police Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600.

