Man found shot to death in west Harris County

@HCSO_D4Patrol deputies responded to 6403 Sierra Blanca in reference to an In Progress call. Upon arrival there was (1) adult male with gunshot wounds. EMS responded to the scene and confirmed male deceased. Investigators are responding. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/bFxzNHo63C — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 8, 2020

A man is dead following a shooting in west Harris County early Wednesday.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call of a shooting in the 6400 block of Sierra Blanca.When deputies arrived, they say they found a man with gunshot wounds. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. Witnesses near the scene said they saw two people running off and jumping a fence.Investigators are working to find out more information about the man killed and what led to the shooting.