Man found shot to death in west Harris County

A man is dead following a shooting in west Harris County early Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call of a shooting in the 6400 block of Sierra Blanca.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a man with gunshot wounds. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. Witnesses near the scene said they saw two people running off and jumping a fence.

Investigators are working to find out more information about the man killed and what led to the shooting.

